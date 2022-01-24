WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Hazardous Conditions on Chautauqua Lake

Ice Fishers on Chautauqua Lake

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents and visitors that there could still be hazardous conditions on Chautauqua Lake and other bodies of water in the county.

The Sheriff’s Office received several reports last week of poor ice conditions with subjects partially falling through the ice. Officers say the warm weather conditions before last week and heavy amounts of snow on the ice poorly affected the ice conditions.

They advised that folks use caution if traveling on the ice, wear a flotation device, and avoid creeks and streams. The Sheriff’s Office also highly discourages any travel by snowmobiles on the waterways.

