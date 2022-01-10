Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Warn of Medicare Scam

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is cautioning about Medicare scam calls.

Officers said there is a telephone scam where the caller identifies themselves as a Medicare employee and are seeking to upgrade your Medicare card. Residents are warned not to entertain any calls of this nature as its a type of phone solicitation and potential fraud/scam.

Residents are told if you get one of these calls you should hang up. Officers say there is no reason to call police unless you’ve been a victim of such a call and suffered a theft.