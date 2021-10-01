Chautauqua County Surpasses 12,000 COVID-19 Cases, 2 New Deaths

Chautauqua County has passed 12-thousand cases of COVID-19 since the Pandemic began, with 2 new deaths reported. There were 84 new cases of COVID-19 for Wednesday, September 29th. 35 of the cases were located in Jamestown.

According to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are 433 total active cases as of Wednesday. Hospitalizations are up by 4 to 37. There have been 2,586 new cases since August 1st.

The 7-day average positivity rate is 7.9-percent with a CDC level of community transmission of “high.”

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 12,019 confirmed cases in the county, with 11,403 being listed as recovered. 183 people have now died of COVID-19 in Chautauqua County.

According to the CDC Vaccination Tracker, 55.7% of the county’s total population have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 50.7% of the total population is fully vaccinated.