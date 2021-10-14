Chautauqua County To Receive Over $54,000 in Federal Disaster Readiness Funds

Chautauqua County will receive $54,250 in federal disaster readiness monies through New York State.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that $7.4 million in funds are available to county emergency management agencies in New York State to support planning and operational readiness for any type of disaster.

Through the annual federal Emergency Management Performance Grant, awardees can access funding to support a wide range of efforts ranging from the development and implementation of training and exercises to acquiring emergency response resources.

To access the funding, local awardees must develop projects or initiatives that strengthen their own readiness and response capabilities to address all potential hazards.