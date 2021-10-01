Chautauqua County To Receive Over $611,000 to Improve Emergency Communications

Chautauqua County will receive over $611,000 from New York State toward improving emergency communications.

The State Interoperable Communications Grant will enable local governments to expand their ability to communicate, exchange valuable data, and streamline information to enhance collaboration and assist first responders.

The grant is formula based and funded by cellular surcharge revenue. The program has allowed counties to make vital improvements in the way first responders can communicate between each other and different regions of the state using land mobile radio systems.