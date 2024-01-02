Chautauqua County Updating County-Wide Shared Services Initiative in 2024

Chautauqua County has decided to not update the plan for a county-wide shared services initiative for 2023.

The initiative generates property tax savings by enabling collaboration between local governments across the state. Each county outside of New York City is granted the choice in whether to participate in the shared services initiative with County CEO’s no longer required to annually convene a Panel to develop a new plan or revise and update a previously approved plan.

Based on these program changes, Chautauqua County has decided to opt out of updating the 2021 Chautauqua County County-Wide Shared Services Plan. The 2021 Plan included nine projects which may have been completed in 2022. Chautauqua County views 2022 as a year of implementation and 2023 as a year of applying for the match savings funds.

In 2023, County Executive PJ Wendel, along with the Department of Planning and Development, have worked with the project partners and municipal leaders to submit applications in order to receive match funding for savings achieved from the implementation of new shared services actions completed in 2022.

Funds will be disbursed to municipalities with completed projects. In 2024, the County will reassess the 2021 Plan and determine if there are new projects that would be eligible for match funding based on the likelihood of the implementation of these projects taking place in 2025.

For questions or comments on New York State’s County-Wide Shared Services Initiative, email Chautauqua County Planning Coordinator Rebecca Wurster at wursterr@chqgov.com.