Chautauqua County’s Homeless Population Increased In 2025 Compared With NYS

The number people who are unhoused in Chautauqua County increased last year while the overall home population in New York State decreased.

The State Comptroller’s Office stated in a report that between 2024 and 2025, the number of people who are unhoused increased 23.7% in Chautauqua County. Of those people, 32.5% were under the age of 18 in 2025.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development‘s (HUD) most recent data show that the homeless population in New York dropped from January 2024 by nearly 8% to 145,560 in January 2025. The decline of 12,459 people was the largest of any state and was driven primarily by declines in New York City. This drop follows a doubling in the homeless from January 2022 to January 2024.

State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli said, “While the number of homeless declined, there’s a lot of work left to do. The problem is widespread and it is not confined to major cities. In particular, the public, private and nonprofit sectors need to work together to address the crisis of so many children experiencing homelessness in New York.”

HUD divides the state into 25 regions called Continuums of Care (CoCs). The number of homeless people increased in 17 of these regions, with more than 10% growth in 11. HUD’s data shows the largest increases were in Columbia and Greene counties (58.9%), Troy City and Rensselaer County (55.2%), and Schenectady City and County (41.7%).

Children continue to make up a disproportionate share of New York’s homeless population at 31.7%, which is double the share in the rest of the country.

The report notes that the state is moving ahead with its multi-year housing plan and recently enacted statutory changes, which will direct more school aid to districts with homeless students. DiNapoli has previously called for additional efforts to reduce evictions and provide housing assistance, especially to families with children.

Even as New York puts more resources toward housing, HUD is shifting funding away from “housing first” solutions and making it harder to qualify for federal assistance. DiNapoli’s report emphasizes the need to prioritize housing, in particular for families with children, at the federal, state and local levels.