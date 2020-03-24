Chautauqua funders and businesses launch COVID response fund with $750,000

JAMESTOWN – COVID-19 Response efforts are quickly forming around the country, including here in Chautauqua County.

On Monday a coalition of Chautauqua County foundations and funders announced the creation of the Chautauqua County Crisis Response Fund: Covid 19, which has been established through the generous contributions from philanthropic and business partners.

During a conference call on Monday afternoon, organizers said the fund will be managed in partnership with the local United Ways (Northern and Southern Chautauqua County), local Community Foundations (Chautauqua Region Community Foundation and Northern Chautauqua Community Foundation).

Officials say the Crisis Response Fund serves as a coordinated response to pool resources to meet the immediate needs the community and to support long-term needs that are not yet known.

The funds initial investors are Carnahan-Jackson Foundation, Chautauqua Region Community Foundation, Cummins Foundation, Holmberg Foundation, Lenna Foundation, Nestle Purina Pet Care, Northern Chautauqua Community Foundation, Ralph C. Sheldon Foundation, Ralph C. Wilson, Jr Foundation, United Way of Northern Chautauqua County, and United Way of Southern Chautauqua County.

In under a week pledges totaling more than $750,000 have already been secured. The public is now invited to contribute by visiting the webpages of the local United Ways or community foundations and going to the sections dedicated to the COVID-19 response.

“This truly is a county-wide effort as we come together to assist organizations working to serve the rapidly changing needs of our community,” said Amy Rohler, United Way of Southern Chautauqua County executive director. “This fund is a coordinated response to meet both the emergency, immediate need of today, and the intermediate to long-term needs that are not yet known.”

Grants will only be made to 501c3 organizations, groups fiscally sponsored by a 501c3 or other charitable organizations able to receive a tax-deductible contribution (schools, faith-based organizations and other public entities). And while the Fund is not able to provide grants to individuals, officials say it is funding organizations that have experience and history of providing people and families with services and support.

For more information on how to help grow the fund or learn more about how a local group can benefit, call the United Way of Southern Chautauqua County at 483-1561 or visit UWaySCC.org/Chautauqua-County-COVID-19-response.