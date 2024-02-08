Chautauqua Health Network, JCC Hosting Health & Science Journalism Workshop

The Chautauqua Health Network, in partnership with Jamestown Community College, is hosting a health and science journalism workshop this Friday.

The program will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Friday, February 9 at JCC’s Lenna Theater.

It is designed to equip aspiring journalists with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in reporting on health and scientific topics. Through interactive sessions, expert insights, and a practical exercise, participants will learn the art of translating complex scientific concepts into compelling stories.

The lineup of presenters will include Walt Pickut, who spent 12 years as an editor and a feature writer for the Jamestown Gazette and has published some 350 online medical and healthcare articles as a freelance writer.

Lauren Weber, an accountability reporter at The Washington Post, will also be present. Additional participating journalists include Greg Bacon of the Dunkirk Observer and Josh Cotton of the Warren Times Observer.

The program will be complemented with experts in the field of medicine, data analysis and public health.

For more information about the other presenters, or the program in general, contact Lisa Roberts at Lisa.Roberts@chq.health or call (814) 823-1148.