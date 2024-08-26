Chautauqua Hospice and Palliative Care Recognized as ‘Superior Performer’

Chautauqua Hospice & Palliative Care has been recognized as a “Superior Performer” by Strategic Healthcare Programs.

CHPC received the award for achieving an overall caregiver and family satisfaction score that ranked in the top 20% of all eligible Strategic Healthcare Programs clients for the 2023 calendar year.

The annual SHPBest™ award program was created to acknowledge hospice providers that consistently provide high quality service to families and caregivers of patients receiving hospice care. The 2023 award recipients were determined by reviewing and ranking the overall CAHPS Hospice survey satisfaction score for more than 1,750 hospice providers.

Read more about the SHPBest awards program, including methodology and award recipient lists at https://www.shpdata.com/hospice/shpbest-cahps-hospice/.