Chautauqua Hospice Bag Bingo Event Tonight

Chautauqua Hospice and Palliative Care is holding its Designer Bag Bingo event tonight.

The doors open for the event at 6:00 p.m. at the Lakewood American Legion. Tickets are $30.

The event features bags, purses, and wallets from well-known designers like Kate Spade, Coach, Dooney & Bourke, Michael Kors, Fossil, and Patricia Nash.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

The fundraiser helps CHPC continue its mission to provide specialized end-of-life care to patients, their families, and caregivers in Chautauqua County.

For more information, visit CHPC.care/bingo/

EDITOR’S NOTE: As a point of transparency and disclosure to our audience, Chautauqua Hospice and Palliative Care is a corporate underwriter for WRFA and has provided a financial contribution for the general operations of the station within the past year. Funding we receive for General Operations is not used to fund our coverage of local news in the community. That is only made possible through a Community Service Grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.