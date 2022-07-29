Chautauqua Hospice Names Mike Testa as New CEO

Chautauqua Hospice and Palliative Care has announced that Mike Testa has been appointed as their new CEO.

Testa will succeed Kris Brombacher, who served as interim CEO during the search and who will continue as Vice President of Clinical Services. Testa assumed responsibilities on July 18.

Testa comes to CHPC with more than 20 years of managerial and leadership experience in healthcare, business administration and education. He relocated to Chautauqua County from Billings, Montana where he worked at RiverStone Health for more than nine years, the last two serving as vice president of Home Care and Hospice Services.

Testa earned a Bachelor’s degree in organizational management from Ashford University, and an MBA from Fitchburg State University.