Chautauqua Hospice & Palliative Care Is Holding A Designer Bag Bingo On Oct. 8

Chautauqua Hospice & Palliative Care will hold a Designer Bag Bingo on Tuesday, October 8.

The event begins at 6:00 p.m. at the Lakewood American Legion.

Attendees can look forward to an evening with chances to win handbags, purses, and wallets from top designers such as Kate Spade, Coach, Dooney & Bourke, Michael Kors, and more.

In addition to bingo, attendees can participate in giveaways throughout the evening. Tickets are $30 each.

Funds raised from Designer Bag Bingo support CHPC’s specialized end-of-life care and crucial services, including bereavement support for families in our community. While hospice care is largely covered by Medicare, Medicaid, and private insurances, these fundraising efforts ensure CHPC can continue to provide additional care and support beyond what is covered by insurance.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit chpc.care/bags or contact CHPC at 716-338-0033.