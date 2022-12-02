WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Chautauqua Hospice & Palliative Care ‘Light A Life’ Memorial Service Set for Dec. 3

Chautauqua Hospice & Palliative Care ‘Light A Life’ Memorial Service Set for Dec. 3

By Leave a Comment

Light a Life Towers – Towers with loved one’s names will be located at the Chautauqua Hospice and Palliative Care office on 20 W. Fairmount Ave in Lakewood

The Annual “Light a Life” Memorial and Service of Remembrance returns this Saturday at Chautauqua Hospice & Palliative Care.

The service will take place at 6:00 p.m., Saturday, December 3 and also will be livestreamed on Chautauqua Hospice’s Facebook page.

A Memorial Tree and light towers that include the names of all loved ones who have died will be lit.

The event is to serve as a remembrance for all members of the community who have lost a loved one. All community members are invited to participate regardless of whether they had a loved one who was on hospice services.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.