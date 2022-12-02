Chautauqua Hospice & Palliative Care ‘Light A Life’ Memorial Service Set for Dec. 3

The Annual “Light a Life” Memorial and Service of Remembrance returns this Saturday at Chautauqua Hospice & Palliative Care.

The service will take place at 6:00 p.m., Saturday, December 3 and also will be livestreamed on Chautauqua Hospice’s Facebook page.

A Memorial Tree and light towers that include the names of all loved ones who have died will be lit.

The event is to serve as a remembrance for all members of the community who have lost a loved one. All community members are invited to participate regardless of whether they had a loved one who was on hospice services.