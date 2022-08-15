Chautauqua Institution Announces Updated Security Measures

Chautauqua Institution has announced updated security policies for those visiting or working on the grounds for the remainder of the season.

New York State Police Superintendant Kevin Bruen said there will be an increased presence of State Police on the Institution’s grounds, “We’re going to do it in conjunction with the County Sheriff and in discussion with members of the Institution staff. Some of it you will see. Some of the commitment you will see will be in terms of uniformed troopers, troopers with K9s, and a lot of what will happen you won’t see. There’ll be investigators doing background work, threat assessments, and other sorts of things that we do.”

For those visiting the Institution, effective immediately, all gate passes and tickets will require identification. Sunday passes and will call purposes passes will now be issued as Ground Access passes, requiring patrons to provide a photo ID at the ticket office. Existing gate passes will be honored as is.

The Institution is also enforcing a “no bag” policy in the Amphitheater and at all indoor performance venues such as Bratton Theater, Norton Hall, Elizabeth S. Lenna Hall, Fletcher Music Hall and Hall of Christ. Only small clutches, wristlets, or fanny packs no bigger than 4.5-inches by 6.5-inches will be allowed.

Additionally, all building contractors must present identification matching with an authorized contractor name for Grounds access. Contractors may enter through any Chautauqua gate.

