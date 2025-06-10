Chautauqua Institution Black Box Theatre To Be Named In Honor of Michael Hill, Peter Korns

Chautauqua Institution has announced that the black box theater in the Roe Green Theater Center is to be named in honor of Chautauqua Institution’s 18th president Michael Hill and his husband Peter Korns.

Hill served as President from 2017 through 2025.

The Michael E. Hill & Peter M. Korns Theater is a state-of-the-art intimate performance space seating 99 patrons. It will be home to a full slate of programming during the season and will operate year-round dedicated to the development of original works.

The theater is made possible through a generous gift from longtime Chautauquans and devoted supporters of Chautauqua’s rich heritage in the performing arts, Sarah and Bruce McWilliams.

Hill said, “The flexibility of this adaptable space offers Chautauqua Theater Company (CTC), students and future artists-in-residence a level of creative freedom that will cement Chautauqua’s position as a leading incubator and producer of new American work. It has been exciting to see this long-awaited vision for Chautauqua’s next chapter in theater become a reality. Peter and I are deeply humbled and honored to share a permanent place in its new home, especially for a program that means so much to us both.”

CTC’s Producing Artistic Director Jade King Carroll said the black box theatre will provide space to, “…incubate, to experiment and to grow new plays and artists.”

Construction of the Roe Green Theater Center is underway with plans for it to open in 2026.