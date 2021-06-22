Chautauqua Institution Making $1 Million Investment Into Chautauqua Lake Research

Chautauqua Institution will be investing $1 million into research on Chautauqua Lake. The research initiatives will support the continuing development of scientific knowledge of the lake ecology to inform the region’s comprehensive, science-based plan for lake conservation.

The investment will fund the 2021 work of The Jefferson Project, which launched a partnership with the region last year that resulted in new data and information about how lake water exchanges between the north and south basin. The next phase of work began in May, with researchers spending a week on the lake to collect samples that will be analyzed by Jefferson Project scientists to learn more about invasive species and the impact of mitigation efforts, including the use of herbicides.

Institution President Michael Hill said the investment is an indication of the Institution’s commitment to science-based solutions to lake conservation.

The Jefferson Project was among four research teams that presented findings from recent research efforts at the Chautauqua Lake Quality Research Panel, sponsored by the Chautauqua Lake and Watershed Management Alliance (CLWMA) and hosted on the CHQ Assembly Virtual Porch in April. This program remains available for viewing on-demand.

Chautauqua Institution will be hosting information sessions throughout the summer for property owners and others who wish to know more about the Jefferson Project’s work on Chautauqua Lake and lake conservation priority in general.