Chautauqua Institution Opens For 2025 Season This Saturday

Chautauqua Institution’s 2025 season begins this Saturday.

The season’s programming features a mix of performances by the Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra, guest lectures, Grammy Award winning musicians and much more. Each week of the nine weeks has a unique theme, which can be previewed at 2025.chq.org.

This year, the Institution is teaming up with premier partners like the National Comedy Center, American Enterprise Institute, and Brookings Institution on programming.

The season kicks off on Saturday with the Grammy Award winning Counting Crows: The Complete Sweets! Tour. Week one’s theme is “Themes of Transformation: Forces Shaping Our Tomorrow.” Featured speakers at the Amphitheater include James Carville and Mary Matalin.

Week two’s theme is “Comedy Now: A week Curated with Lewis Black in Partnership with the National Comedy Center.” Black will speak at 10:45 a.m., Monday, June 30 along with Inside Out directors Peter Docter and Kelsey Mann. Week Two also celebrates the Fourth of July with the annual Independence Day Concert by the Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra.

July 17 will be Chautauqua County Day where residents of Chautauqua County can attend lectures and events for free.

Musical entertainment throughout the season will include Straight No Chaser, The Avett Brothers, Los Lobos, The Band Perry, and O.A.R.

Chautauqua’s season will end August 24.

Visit chq.org for more information about events and ticketing.