Chautauqua Institution President Michael Hill To Resign

Chautauqua Institution’s President Michael Hill has announced his resignation.

Hill made the announcement along with Institution Board of Trustees Chair Candace Maxwell that he will leave his role as Chautauqua’s 18th president May 31, 2025.

Hill said in a statement, “My eight-plus years in service to Chautauqua have been among the most rewarding and challenging of my career. It has been the honor of a lifetime to work alongside the talented Chautauqua team to advance our mission.”

Hill said he is leaving his post as Institution president to accept the position of president at Randolph-Macon College.

Maxwell credited Hill for numerous accomplishments, including curating eight successful Summer Assembly programs serving some 100,000 patrons annually and leading the most ambitious and successful fundraising campaign in the Institution’s history, which has generated more than $145 million to date toward a goal of $150 million by June of 2026.

Maxwell also called out Hill’s leadership in bringing The Jefferson Project to Chautauqua County to support science-based solutions for the conservation of Chautauqua Lake. Hill raised some $7 million to support The Jefferson Project’s research efforts.

Maxwell said the board soon will be sharing information about plans to transition to new leadership following Hill’s departure.