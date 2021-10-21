Chautauqua Institution’s Vice President of Religion and Senior Pastor Gene Robinson Is Retiring

Chautauqua Institution has announced that Vice President of Religion and Senior Pastor Gene Robinson is retiring. Robinson’s last day with the Institution will be December 31st, 2021.

Robinson joined the Institution staff in 2017, following a career in Episcopal Church leadership that culminated with service as bishop of the Diocese of New Hampshire. He is recognized for his groundbreaking work with the LGBTQ community, youth communities and those suffering from abuse and addiction.

While at Chautauqua, Robinson created some new initiatives including the launch of Interfaith Fridays and establishing a new tradition of inviting a rabbi to serve as chaplain for one week each summer.

The Institution said details of a national search for his successors in both roles will be shared shortly.