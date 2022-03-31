Chautauqua Lake and Watershed Management Alliance Announces 2022 Work Plan For Chautauqua Lake

The Chautauqua Lake and Watershed Management Alliance (Alliance) has announced its 2022 coordinated work plan for the management of Chautauqua Lake and its watershed.

Alliance Executive Director Randall Perry said the Alliance received $695,000 in grants from the Lenna Foundation, the Ralph C. Sheldon Foundation, and the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation toward their fourth annual Consolidated Local Funding Program.

Perry said those funds will be allocated to projects by Alliance members that were reviewed by the Alliance Board of Directors, “There’s macrophyte which are aquatic plants in the lake. There’s management of those plants. There’s shoreline and near shore debris clean up on the lake. There are watershed programs in that coordinated work plan that help to work some of the longer term issues up in the watershed that contribute to lake impairments. There’s invasive species programs.”

The Alliance Members anticipated to lead projects in 2022 are the Chautauqua Lake Association, Chautauqua Lake Partnership, Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy, Towns of Busti, Chautauqua, Ellery, and Ellicott, and Villages of Bemus Point, Celoron, and Lakewood.

