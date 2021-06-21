Chautauqua Lake Association Receives New Lake Skimmer Through Grant

The Chautauqua Lake Association has received a new lake skimmer to deal with harmful algal blooms thanks to grant funding from New York State. The CLA will receive a second skimmer as part of Governor Cuomo’s initiative to reduce the occurrence of Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs) on priority water bodies throughout the state.

CLA Executive Director Douglas Conroe said the skimmers will increase the ability to safely collect the HAB scums as well as being utilized to collect floating plant masses that can be found out in open water.

The Chautauqua Lake and Watershed Management Alliance helped the CLA in filing the grant application with New York State while Chautauqua County serves as the official owner of the equipment. Under a long-term renewable lease agreement the CLA will be responsible for all operating costs including staffing, fueling and yearly maintenance of the new skimmers.