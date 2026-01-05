Chautauqua Lake Sewer District Extension Project Receives $17.7 Million

The ongoing goal to sewer all of Chautauqua Lake received a boost from New York State thanks to a $17,785,000 grant.

The Chautauqua County South and Center Sewer District is receiving the funds for the Chautauqua Lake Sewer District Phase 3 Extension through the state’s Environmental Facilities Corporation’s Water Infrastructure Improvement and Intermunicipal Water Infrastructure Grant programs. The project will extend public sanitary sewers along the northeastern shore of Chautauqua Lake to serve properties with failing on-site septic systems.

Other projects receiving funding include the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities which will receive $5 million for a Capital Improvement Project at the Cassadaga Pump Station.

The town of Busti also is receiving $4,072,740 for a Water District Infrastructure Improvement Project

The grants reinforce the State’s commitment to helping small, rural, and disadvantaged communities with their water infrastructure needs.

The complete list awardees by region, including an interactive map, is available on EFC’s website.