Chautauqua Rails To Trails Book Signing Event Set for Dec. 4

A book signing event will take place December 4 for Wendy Lewellen’s book, “Good Soles: Chautauqua Rails to Trails Namesakes and Trailblazers.”

The event will be held starting at 5:30 p.m. at Big Inlet Taproom located at 6169 Elm Flat Road in Mayville. It will include music by Chautauqua Rails to Trails President Bill Ward, joined by Bob Henry, William Downe, Marcie Bird, and Derek Houser. Food, cookies, basket auction, and various treats will be available. There is no charge for the event

The book highlights the lives of people who have trail segments named them, including shedding insight into who they are and how they relate to Chautauqua County trail history. It also gives credit to the early impassioned trailblazers who worked so hard throughout the early 1990s and beyond. A history of the Chautauqua Rails To Trails organization is included.

Two other book signings events are planned for 2:00 p.m., December 24 at the annual Prospect Station trainwreck memorial ceremony and another early in the new year at the Fenton Historical Center.

The book will be on sale at various locations throughout the county.

For complete information on sales and events, visit the Chautauqua Rails to Trails Facebook page, website at chaurtt.org, or call 716-753-2800.