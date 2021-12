The Chautauqua Safety Village is holding a “Christmas In Whoville” night tonight.

The event will take place from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the Chautauqua Safety Vilage on Route 394 in Ashville. It’ll feature pictures with Santa, cookie decorating, a stationary Christmas Parade, make a craft, and Whoville-themed decorated village.

Admission is $5 per person, with children 2 and under free. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase.