Chautauqua Sheriff’s Identify Second Body Found In Portland as Missing Buffalo Woman

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office has identified one of the bodies found in the town of Portland at the end of September as a missing Buffalo woman.

The other set of remains is still awaiting identification, but Sheriff Jim Quattrone said dental records have shown it not to be that Lori Ceci-Bova or Corrie Anderson.

A hiker on the Chautauqua Rails to Trails path in Portland was searching for her lost keys when police say she stumbled upon a skull. A search of the area by police uncovered the second body, which has now been identified as 50-year old Marquita Mull. She had been missing since June 25th.

Sheriff Quattrone says police do suspect both cases are homicides. He said the identification of the first body, which is believed to be decades old, could take a month.