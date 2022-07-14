Chautauqua Sheriff’s Office Asks for Information in Missing Persons Cold Case from 1976

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information in a missing persons cold case from 1976.

22-year old Judith Threlkeld was reported missing to the Silver Creek Police Department on March 8, 1976. She was last seen walking home on Central Avenue after departing the Anderson-Lee Library when she disappeared. The Silver Creek Police Department investigated Threlkeld’s disappearance for several years, but was unable to locate Threlkeld. Threlkeld has not been seen in 46 years.

In June 2022, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Unsolved Crimes Unit received information from a citizen about the Threlkeld case while investigating an unrelated homicide case in the Sheriff’s jurisdiction.

On the day she was last seen in Silver Creek in 1976, Threlkeld was wearing blue jeans, a khaki shirt, a blue sweater, a navy blue suede coat, and snow boots. She was carrying a brown purse.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating Threlkeld’s disappearance, and is asking anyone with information about the case to contact Investigator Tom Tarpley at (716) 753-4578, or Investigator Tom DiZinno at (716) 753-4579.

https://www.facebook.com/Unsolved-Chautauqua-100972326017754