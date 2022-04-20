Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy Receives $51,000 Capacity Grant

The Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy will receive a $51,000 capacity grant from the State Department of Environmental Conservation.

The grant is part of $3.375 million in Conservation Partnership Program Grants which represents record funding for 51 Land Trusts.

The announcement, made during New York State’s Earth Week celebration, includes 80 grants funded through New York’s Environmental Protection Fund and will leverage an additional $2.7 million in private and local funding to support projects that protect water quality and farmland, boost public access for outdoor recreation, and conserve open space.

The Land Trust Alliance administers the Conservation Partnership Program in coordination with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.