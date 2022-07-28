Children of Carl Reiner Attend Ribbon Cutting of Exhibit on Acclaimed Comedian at National Comedy Center

The children of Carl Reiner were in Jamestown Wednesday to cut the ribbon a exhibit honoring his work at the National Comedy Center.

Actor and Director Rob Reiner, Writer Annie Reiner, and Artist Lucas Reiner were joined by Comedy Center Executive Director Journey Gunderson for the ceremony.

Gunderson said it had been a remarkable experience to process, preserve and present more than 75 boxes of material from one of the “most prolific comedic minds the world will ever know,” “Carl Reiner’s more than seven decades in comedy have not only been remarkable for their consistency, but their longevity, and their ability to inspire legions of artists for generations to come. Carl Reiner’s gift to us all is comedy that is witty, intelligent, light-hearted, and ultimately very human.”

Carl Reiner was a founding advisory board member of the National Comedy Center and Gunderson said the center’s archives have also been named in his honor as the “Carl Reiner Department of Archives and Preservation.”

Rob Reiner said the exhibit about his father means the world to him and his siblings, “But, I think more important is it’s going to mean a lot to a lot of people. Because, as my sister, Annie, was saying, he was a loved person and he wanted everyone to be happy. I mean, that was his main goal in life was to make people happy, make them laugh, make them have a good time, so this museum and this exhibit will do that for people.”

Annie Reiner said it was extremely moving to see the exhibit, “To see him again and to see his whole life, you know, having lived with him, being very close and everything, just to see that he’s out there still in the world, it means a lot. And the whole Comedy Center, the whole experience today, it’s been unimaginable really, you can’t imagine that anyone did this, you know? It’s really wonderful.”

Lucas Reiner added that it’s great to see all his materials in one place, “His scripts, his notes, his movies, it’s all here. And so now, we all know Carl Reiner, everyone knows Carl Reiner, but the great thing about centers like this is that they go on and on and on, long after we’re gone. Somebody may not know who he is, walks in here, and it’s all for them to discover, all in one place, and that’s very gratifying.”

