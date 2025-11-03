CHQ Professionals, Jamestown Young Professionals Hosting ‘Agile Leadership Through Improv’ Workshop

The CHQ Professionals Group and the Jamestown Young Professionals will host an interactive professional development workshop titled “Agile Leadership through Improv.”

The Friday, November 7 event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Southern Chautauqua Federal Credit Union Community Training Center in Lakewood.

The session will blend the principles of applied improvisation with the mindset of agile leadership. In today’s fast-paced workplace, leaders must adapt quickly, communicate clearly, and collaborate effectively — skills participants will practice in a fun, low-pressure environment.

Through hands-on activities, attendees will learn to stay resourceful under pressure, think creatively in the moment, and strengthen team dynamics. Participants will walk away with practical tools to lead with confidence, respond to change with agility, and inspire innovation in their work and community.

The event will be facilitated by Jane Fischer, creative change facilitator with the Creative Education Foundation, and is open to professionals from across Chautauqua County.

Fischer is a creativity trainer with more than two decades of experience designing and leading educational sessions, professional development workshops and creative group experiences. A seasoned improv comedy performer, she translates core improv principles — such as presence, spontaneity, “yes, and” thinking, and embracing uncertainty — into practical tools for communication, collaboration and adaptability.

The cost to attend is $15 and includes lunch. To register, visit ChooseCHQ.com/CHQProfessionals.