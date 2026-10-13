CHQ Transit Holding ‘Fill The Bus’ Food Drive Starting Oct. 15

CHQ Transit is holding a “Fill the Bus” food drive starting October 15 to benefit local food pantries this Thanksgiving.

Riders can drop off a non-perishable food item on any CHQ Transit bus to receive a $1 coupon off their next ticket. One coupon per donation. The last day for donations will be November 16, 2026.

The event is called “Fill the Bus” with the goal of collecting enough donations to fill a CHQ Transit bus. Visit CHQ Transit’s Facebook page and website for updates and final donation totals.

Donations will be delivered to the First Covenant Church Food Pantry, Jamestown Seventh Day Adventist Church, and the Lord’s Vineyard Church.

Donation drop boxes are also set up at the CHQ Transit Jamestown office located at 234 Hopkins Avenue, Jamestown, and the Dunkirk office, located at 2 Aero Drive, Dunkirk. Agencies, community groups or businesses interested in setting up a drop box to collect donations for this event are asked to contact Ethan Luce at Ethan.Luce@chqgov.com.