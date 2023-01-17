Christian Dolce Named Jamestown Tarp Skunks Director of Business and Sales Operations

Jamestown Community Baseball has signed Christian Dolce to be the Director of Business and Sales Operations for the Jamestown Tarp Skunks.

Dolce will join manager and Director of Baseball Operations Jordan Basile in leading the Tarp Skunks this season. He interned with the Tarp Skunks for one season and worked as the Assistant of Business Operations last year.

Dolce is a Jamestown native and recent graduate of John Carroll University where he earned his Bachelors of Arts and Science in Sports Studies and Athletic Administration, while minoring in Business.

In addition to his two years of working with the Tarp Skunks, Dolce has held positions working with the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, Babe Ruth World Series Baseball, John Carroll Wrestling, and the 2021 NFL Draft.

Former Director of Business and Sales Jacob Kindberg will continue to work with the Tarp Skunks as an advisor while Mike Ferguson will be brought in as a Marketing Executive focusing on sponsorship and activation.

The Jamestown Tarp Skunks are a member of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, a collegiate summer baseball league with teams across New York state. The Tarp Skunks will be back playing baseball this summer at Diethrick Park in June 2023.