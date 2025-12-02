Christmas In The Village Takes Place This Week In Lakewood

Christmas in the Village takes place this Wednesday through Saturday in Lakewood.

The Lakewood Community Development Corporation announced the celebration begins at 5:00 p..m., Wednesday, December 3 with the official tree lighting ceremony on Chautauqua Avenue, featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus. A Memory Tree will be featured at the four corners of Lakewood, where visitors are invited to adorn it with an ornament in memory of a loved one.

The festivities continue on Friday, December 5 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., when families can enjoy horse drawn sleigh rides, caroling, and photos with Santa along Chautauqua Avenue.

Saturday, December 6 brings a full day of family fun. From 10:00 a.m. to noon, guests can enjoy a buffet breakfast with Santa at the Lakewood Legion for just $6 per person, with children 10 and under eating free.

Local vendors will be set up throughout the Legion, offering handcrafted gifts, home decor, and unique finds perfect for holiday shopping.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., families can stop by Santa’s Corner at the Lakewood Library for holiday crafts and letters to Santa. Between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., sleigh rides will once again make their way through the village, and visitors can browse the charming shops along Chautauqua Avenue.

As part of Christmas in the Village, the Holiday Shop Around Giveaway will run Wednesday, December 3 through Monday, December 22. Visitors can pick up a giveaway card at any participating business and are encouraged to visit all the businesses listed on the card. Once completed, the card can be returned for a chance to win a grand holiday prize package featuring products, gift certificates, and more from local Lakewood businesses. The winner will be drawn on Tuesday, December 23.

In the spirit of giving, toy drive drop-off boxes will be available at participating businesses throughout the village for the month of December. View the full list of participating businesses at lcdcny.org.