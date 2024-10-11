Circle of Support Group Expands Support Services

The Circle of Support group has expanded its support services to support all individuals providing care to someone living with a mental illness.

The group was founded in 2022 by licensed master social worker Lisa Greeley at the Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene. It offers a compassionate space for caregivers and supporters to share their experiences, exchange ideas, and uplift one another.

Since its inception, Circle of Support has grown into a welcoming resource for anyone navigating the often-challenging journey of supporting a loved one through mental health struggles. The group is now facilitated by the Department’s Liz Leighton, a clinic care coordinator, who brings her own unique perspective and first-hand experience, offering vital support as a caregiver herself, familiar with navigating the mental health care systems in Chautauqua County.

With an emphasis on community building, the Circle of Support hosts regular meetings where caregivers can share their stories, learn from each other, and receive guidance. Additionally, local mental health providers are regularly invited to join the group, providing expertise and answering questions in a friendly and supportive setting.

The group meets on the fourth Thursday of each month from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM at Jamestown City Hall, 5th Floor. Meetings are open to anyone in the community who is providing support to someone with a mental illness.

For more information or to register for the Circle of Support, contact Liz Leighton at 716-581- 2928 or via email at leightoe@chqgov.com.