City Allocates Nearly $900,000 in COVID-19 Relief Following Additional $157,000 in Grant Funding

JAMESTOWN – The City of Jamestown through the Department of Development has been able to provide an additional $157,000 to 11 local businesses through its Small Business COVID-19 Recovery Grant, Round II.

City Department of Development Director Crystal Surdyk said, “Applications from businesses that received assistance were put through a review process and assigned points based on the type of business, economic injury, number of employees, status of operations, and years in operation. All businesses were required to provide proof of economic impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, thirty-eight local businesses have been awarded a total of $685,700 in assistance.

The funding was provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) through the allocation of a federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). The total amount of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) funding awarded locally is now $857,000. This total also includes a rental assistance program totaling $71,300 and $100,000 for the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities to help assist residents struggling to pay their utility bills.

Businesses have been able to apply for grants of up to $20,000 for the purposes of reopening and recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The businesses receiving assistance in this latest round of funding include: