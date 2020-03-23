City Calls on Businesses to Come Forward to Produce Needed Products in Fight Against COVID-19

JAMESTOWN – Echoing Governor Andrew Cuomo’s call on manufacturers and other businesses to refocus their efforts on supplying, City of Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist and Director of Development Crystal Surdyk call on manufacturers and small businesses in the City and surrounding area to step up and get creative and help supply the state with a critical shortage.

“During this time of crisis, we need businesses to step up. The state is asking for help, and I know we have businesses that can do it. The State of New York is offering help to businesses to convert their facilities to produce critical medical supplies that we are necessary out of, including masks and ventilators. We know that we have many manufacturers and businesses deemed ‘non-essential’ that have the want, the capacity, and the ingenuity to assist the State in our fight against coronavirus. This is an emergency and we absolutely need to help in any way we can,” Surdyk said.

“I know Jamestown is a place that is resilient and always willing to lend a helping hand when our neighbors, our state and our country needs it. We are all in this fight together, and each one of us needs to look deep inside and ask ourselves what we individually and collectively step up and help each other make it through this unprecedented crisis,” Sundquist said.

Please call or email either the Department of Development at (716) 483-7541 / dod @ cityofjamestownny.com or the Mayor’s Office at (716) 483-7600 / mayor @ cityofjamestownny.com or email if you think your businesses can step up.