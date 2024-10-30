WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / City Council Approves $150,000 Equipment Loan for Monroe & More LLC

City Council Approves $150,000 Equipment Loan for Monroe & More LLC

By Leave a Comment

Monroe and More LLC

Jamestown City Council has approved a $150,000 loan for a business involved in improving housing in the area.

The Jamestown Local Development Corporation initially approved the loan for Monroe & More LLC at its October 23 meeting but as the amount was over $100,000, it required Council approval as well.

Monroe & More LLC owner Dylan Monroe said the business is involved in general contracting, “We provide home repair services and we’re looking to move into the development sector. And, we’re trying to aim our efforts at rebuilding the streets of Jamestown. We’re trying to take over some of these condemned and hazardous homes and demolish and rebuild them. And we’re hoping this equipment is only the start to try to push this effort for our community.”

Monroe said the loan will go toward excavating equipment, saving the company from having to sub-contract out those services.

The loan is a 20 year loan at a 5% interest rate.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.