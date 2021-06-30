City Council Approves 2021 Action Plan for CDBG-HOME Activities

Jamestown City Council has approved the 2021 Action Plan for Community Development Block Grant and HOME activities. Director of Development Crystal Surdyk said the annual action plan submitted is very similar to the 5-year consolidated plan and fiscal year 2020 action plan that was approved in December, “The numbers shifted a little bit but the programs and activities remain the same. We really wanted to give the 2020 action plan and the programs and activities, especially the newer ones, the opportunity for a full two year cycle so we can evaluate how effective they are.”

Surdyk said after the two years they’ll decide whether to change programs or funding. The funding for CDBG programs totals $1 million-196-thousand-181 dollars. This includes lead poisoning prevention, ADA improvements to public facilities, neighborhood target area infrastructure improvement, and environmental assessment and remediation. The funding for HOME activities is $338-thousand-905 dollars and is used for owner occupied rehabilitation. The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.