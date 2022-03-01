WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

City Council Approves Appointment of Tamu Graham-Reinhardt, Tom Nelson to BPU Board

Tom Nelson, Tamu Graham-Reinhardt

Jamestown City Council has approved the appointment of two familiar faces to the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities.

Former Council-Member-at-Large Tamu Graham-Reinhardt and former Ward 6 Council Member Tom Nelson were both put forward by Mayor Eddie Sundquist to serve on the BPU Board.

Council President Tony Dolce said both appointees obviously have experience in City Government, “Both of them have working knowledge, obviously, of the BPU since we’ve been dealing with that for several years on Council. I think people felt comfortable with knowing who they were and knowing that they have some level of experience and that they’re people that we know that are easily accessible with us to communicate with us.”

Graham-Reinhardt and Nelson will replace former BPU Chair Greg Rabb and Jim Olson on the board.

