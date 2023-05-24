City Council Approves Reallocating $225,000 in Unexpended HOME Program Funds to Homebuyers Assistance Program

Jamestown City Council has approved reallocating $225,000 in previous years HOME program funds to a First Time Homebuyers Assistance Program.

The Annual Action plans for 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 had funds not fully expended, which Jamestown Director of Development Crystal Surdyk said the city could access through the amendment process.

The funding will go to Chautauqua Home Rehabilitation and Improvement Corporation (CHRIC) for the First Time Homebuyers Program that they currently administer.

The $225,000 would provide $4,000 to an estimated 50 low-to moderate-income first time homebuyers between 2023 and 2026.

Council also approved contracting with Highmark Life Insurance for the city’s Annual Stop Loss Program. The agreement continues the same policy but is 37% higher in costs with a budget increase of $160,521 for next year.

Another resolution approved under new business was the award of $500,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to Southern Tier Builders Exchange for a Pre-Apprenticeship Program. The funding had been approved by the Jamestown Local Development Corporation on May 17 but as the amount was over the $100,000 threshold, it required council approval.

Southern Tier Builders hopes to receive its accreditation from National Center for Construction Education & Research (NCCR) by July and start classes in the Fall.