City Council Candidate Isaiah Rashad Steps Down From Campaign

Democratic candidate for Jamestown City Council at Large Isaiah Rashad has stepped down from the race due to health issues.

Rashad said in a statement to WRFA, “The reason for this decision did not come lightly, nor quickly, however. A month ago I found myself admitted to the emergency room, finally admitted to Hamot for a week due to a heart-attack. It was the second most recent medical crisis experienced knowing that if I had not arrived in the E.R. I would not be here, as I was told.”

Rashad said after a reevaluation of his health and work, he decided to step back from campaigning. He said while he plans to remain Vice Chair of the Human Rights Commission, he may not be in attendance while he recovers.

Rashad’s name will remain on the ballot for the November 7th elections. If he wins enough votes to be one of the three At-Large council members, he could choose to take his seat or whoever is elected Mayor would appoint someone to fill that seat if Rashad declines. Rashad did indicate in his statement that he may consider running for election in the future.

Other candidates running for City Council at Large include Democrat Alyssa Porter, Republican incumbents Jeff Russell and Randy Daversa; and Republican newcomer Russ Bonfiglio.