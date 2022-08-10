City Council Considers Adding More Funds to Popular Roof & Sewer Line Repair-Replacement Program

Jamestown City Council will consider adding an additional $2 million to a roof and sewer line replacement fund after demand well outpaced what was available.

The Roof, Private Sewer Lateral, Private Water Line Repair/Replacement program had initially been funded with $750,000 in American Rescue Plan funds by City Council in March.

Housing Committee Chair Marie Carrubba said the city received 130 requests for funding, “One-third were fundable. Ten applications were ineligible. Apparently, letters have gone out in this category of yes, possibly as a maybe if there were funds available, and there were also letters sent out that they were not eligible.”

Council member at large Jeff Russell said he’s been approached by citizens asking for more funds to be allocated toward neighborhoods, “And like I’ve said before, and I’ll say it again, this ARPA funding was not a gift from Washington. This is taxpayer money that has come back to the city, directly to the city, not via Albany. And I would like to see more funding going to the neighborhoods and taxpayers of this city.”

Director of Development Crystal Surdyk said the additional $2 million would cover the rest of the applicants who had applied and were eligible, but weren’t able to be funded in the first round. She said the application process would not be reopened.

Interest is also very high for the Senior Citizen Home Improvement Incentive Program which provides financial assistance to eligible senior home owner occupants with home repairs. Mayor Eddie Sundquist said as of last week, 128 applications had been received amounting to $519,000 in potential rebates. The application period for that program is open until August 15. More information can be found on the city’s website at http://www.jamestownny.gov/

Council reviewed the receipt of $72,221 from the State Division of Criminal Justices Services GIVE grant program. Public Safety Chair Brent Sheldon said the grant covers the cost of the Police Department’s crime analyst as well as overtime details including beat and bike patrols.

Council member Russell asked Police Captain Scott Forester about the status of the hiring of the new Quality of Life police officer. Forester responded that there are two new hires going through field training right now and they hope to have the public nuisance officer in place in eleven to twelve weeks.