City Council Proposes Salary Increases, Charter Change Defining Mayor’s Role

Jamestown City Council is proposing to increase both Council and the Mayor’s salaries with some caveats following recommendations by the Jamestown Salary Review Commission.

Finance Chair Kim Ecklund said the consensus from Council members is to raise the City Council member’s salary to $7,000; the Council President’s salary to $8,000; and the Mayor’s salary to $82,000.

The current salaries are $5,000 for Council members, $6,000 for Council President, and $72,000 for the Mayor.

Council Member at Large Jeff Russell proposed adding language to the local law that states the Mayor’s position is a full-time job, “Meaning, he or she that holds the office going forward should forgo any other paying employment or engagements unless City Council grants approval on a case by case basis, by request from the City Council.”

Russell said when employed by the Jamestown Police Department, he had to make a written request to the Police Chief to get approval if he wanted to take on secondary employment.

Council member Marie Carrubba agreed with the proposal, saying the practice is common for a lot of non-profits where the executive director needs permission from the board for outside employment, “Because again, as you state, they consider it a full-time job and that they want all your attention focused on that job and that job alone. It also eliminates conflicts of interest with outside employment for any number of reasons. I would support that. I tend to agree. I think as government and problems become more complicated, it really requires full time and attention.”

Mayor Eddie Sundquist said the proposed change would require a Charter change. The current Charter simply says the Mayor’s position is full-time with no language about outside employment.

Currently, in addition to being Mayor, Sundquist is a Court Examiner for the County, still maintains a practice at Raimondo & Sundquist LLP; and according to the Jamestown Post-Journal, is an adjunct professor at St. Bonaventure University. Sundquist announced earlier this month he is running for re-election this November.

If approved, the salary increases would not go into effect until January 1, 2024.