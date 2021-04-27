WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

City Council Ratifies Firefighter’s Union Contract

Jamestown City Council unanimously ratified a contract with the Firefighter’s Union that raises wages 2% annually and increases health insurance contributions by a total of 2% for 2018 through 2020. Mayor Eddie Sundquist said the city has worked hard over the last year and several months to resolve outstanding contracts with the unions,

“Obviously, we still need to resolve 2021 but this finally puts us in line with all the remainder of the other unions as we start to negotiate 2021 and go into the future.”

The contract also solidifies the EMS supervisor position.

