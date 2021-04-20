WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

City Council Reviews Proposals That Would Extend Jamestown Riverwalk

City Council reviewed several proposals that will extend the Greater Jamestown Riverwalk Trail. One resolution will sell city and Board of Public Utilities properties to Lawson Boat & Motor for $5,000 dollars, which is Fair Market Value, to help develop and operate a full-service marina. A public hearing is scheduled for 7pm, Monday, April 26th on that sale.

Two other resolutions are for easement agreements onto Lawson Boat & Motor property to continue the Riverwalk Bike Trail. The bike trail currently runs between Eighth Street and Clifton Avenue.

And a grant from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Legacy Fund for Design and Access will extend the Riverwalk Trail adjacent to the future Riverwalk Skatepark. The $17,343 in funding will add 1,100 linear feet to the trail.

