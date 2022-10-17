City Council to Begin Budget Hearings on Proposed $38.68 Million Spending Plan

Jamestown City Council will begin budget hearings tonight on Mayor Sundquist’s proposed $38.68 million spending plan.

Council will hear budget presentations by the Department of Public Works and Parks Department at 6:30 p.m. tonight in the Police Training Room.

The proposed 2023 executive budget features no tax increase and 3 new positions. The tax levy is proposed to remain at $23.69 per $1,000 of assessed property value, which it has been since 2020. It has a 0.06% increase in the overall levy.

The spending plan increases appropriations by $660,000. Mayor Eddie Sundquist said due to the growth of the Jamestown’s tax base, the City has decreased the percentage available to tax under the New York State Constitutional tax limit to 88%, down from 99.1% in 2020.

Expenditures in the budget continue to be driven by health insurance, but the budgeted amount is down $1.61 million dollars from last year in part due to 170 retirees signing up for a Medicare Advantage plan that saved the city money. Jamestown will receive $500,000 from the New York State Financial Restructuring Board for implementing that Medicare plan.

Under revenues, sales tax is projected at $8.54 million, which is an increase from the 2022 budget of 5%.

The new positions proposed include two positions initially proposed in the 2022 executive budget but never hired: a new building maintenance mechanic and a Deputy Public Works Director. The third new position being proposed is a Parks Assistant. All three positions would be funded using general funds.

Jamestown City Council is required to adopt a final spending plan by the end of November.

The budget summary and full budget packet can be found on the city’s website at jamestownny.gov/budget.

During the regular work session, Council will review a resolution to purchase a Bearcat SWAT vehicle for $247,516.

They also will review a resolution requesting $91,683 in American Rescue Plan funds to purchase Springbrook financial accounting and payroll software. This new software would replace the KVS accounting system implemented in the early 2000s that has had service phased out. The staff report said the new software has new features, including online portals for each employee to see payroll and tax data. The annual cost of the software would be $19,405 with those maintenance costs included in the 2023 executive budget.

Council also will continue discussion on proposed ARP funded programs.

The Housing Committee will meet at 6:15 p.m., followed by budget hearings at 6:30 p.m., and then the remainder of committee meetings at 7:00 p.m. The full work session will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the fourth floor Police Training Room. The public is invited to attend all meetings with the full work session being streamed online at jamestownny.gov.