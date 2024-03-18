City Council To Review Request To Renew BAN for Fleet Maintenance Building

The Jamestown Department of Development will present on three proposed housing nuisance ordinances to City Council tonight.

Director of Development Crystal Surdyk had given a brief overview of the vacant property registration ordinance, a rental inspection ordinance, and a public nuisance ordinance at the March 4 work session.

The proposed vacant property registration ordinance would require the owners to register the property for a fee of $250. The fee would go toward the administrative costs of registering the building and the costs for the city to monitor the vacant site. The ordinance also calls for additional fees to be levied each January 1 should the property remain vacant.

The rental inspection ordinance would require inspection of the property within 90 days of the transfer of the property’s deed to ensure that the “rental housing complies with all applicable building, housing, and sanitation Codes and ordinances passed by both the State of New York and the City of Jamestown.” Rental housing property owners also would be required to pay an inspection fee of $50 within 60 days of acquiring the property.

The public nuisance ordinance would determine a property is a public nuisance and, thus condemned, after a specific number of arrests within a two year time period for illegal activities.

Surdyk stated on March 4 that she hopes to bring the vacant property registration and public nuisance ordinance before council for vote this month and the rental inspection up for a vote in April.

City Council also will review a resolution to add $1,740,081 to a bond anticipation note to complete work on the Fleet Maintenance Building. The current BAN is only $4,608,000, which was to cover work on city facilities, the Fleet Maintenance Building, and parking ramps.

According to the staff report, the Fleet Maintenance building costs are projected to be $5,740,000 and the bond funds have been exhausted. The BAN renewal would help complete the project and replenish general fund monies used. The total ban after the additional amount is added during the renewal process is $6,348,081.

A resolution amending the City’s lease agreement with Jamestown Community Baseball for use of Diethrick Stadium is also up for discussion.

The amendment would change the lease to a flat rate payment that, according to the staff report, is more in line with other baseball clubs and stadiums throughout the state. The annual time of the lease also would be shortened to 13 weeks. The staff report indicates the lease would be $13,000 for 2024 and then go up in $1,000 increments starting in 2026 until 2030.

The City Council Housing Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. with other committees meeting at 7:00 p.m. The full work session will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the 4th floor Police Training Room of City Hall. All meetings are open to the public with the full work session being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.