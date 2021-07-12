City Council to Review Syringe Drop Box proposal, GIVE program, and Chadakoin River Strategic Business Plan

The Jamestown City Council will be reviewing a resolution to obtain syringe drop boxes as well as a resolution to participate in a state funded anti-gun violence program at its work session tonight.

Council will hear details of an agreement with HOPE Chautauqua to obtain 10 sharps containers for syringe disposal. The medical waste disposal would be covered by New York State for one year. The pre-file report says the City has identified locations where syringes are found regularly and that some boxes will be kept in reserve to address new problem areas as they are identified by staff.

Council also will learn more about a resolution authorizing the Mayor and Police Chief to take part in the Gun Involved Violence Elimination, or GIVE program. This is a state program that includes funding of $72,221.

The award would fund a position of Crime Analyst and also fund overtime for officers working in conjunction with other GIVE partners, including the District Attorney’s office, Parole, Probation, and New York State Police.

A resolution to accept the Chadakoin River Strategic Business Plan will appear before council. That still faces review by the Planning Commission on July 20th. If approved, it can move forward to be voted on by City Council at its July 26th session.

Council also will review two consolidated funding applications. One is $1.4 million for improvements to the Chadakoin River area with the other being a $110,000 request for a comprehensive plan and zoning code update. There is a combined local match of $194,000 for the two requests.

Reports from staff will include a mid-year financial update, a discussion on the master plan for the American Rescue Plan funding, and an update on reopening of Housing Court.

The City Council Work session starts with committee meetings at 7pm with the full work session taking place at 7:30pm in the Third Floor conference room.