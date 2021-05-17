City Council to Tour Northwest Arena Addition, National Comedy Center

The Jamestown City Council work session tonight will involve a tour of the new addition to the Northwest Arena as well as a tour of the National Comedy Center. This meeting will be open to the public. State guidelines require that masks must be worn and social distancing protocols followed.

Council members, officials, and the public will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the corner of West Second and Lafayette Streets across from the National Comedy Center gift shop entrance.

There will be discussion regarding the arena addition and the purpose of each floor. There also will be a discussion on the history of the train station renovation and the National Comedy Center project development.

No resolutions will be discussed at the work session and no action will be taken by Council members.