City Council to Vote on $1.3 Million in Business Grants

Jamestown City Council will vote on $1.3 million in grants to local businesses to be funded by the American Rescue Plan Act Business Property and Infrastructure Improvement Grant Program.

The seven resolutions under new business had been approved by the Jamestown Local Development Corporation, but as all the requests were over $100,000, City Council also must give their approval.

The businesses seeking capital improvements grants from the program include:

– El Greco $198,363

– Dawson Metal $198,363

– Artone LLC $192,794

– International Ordnance $198,363

– National Wire and Metal Technology Incorporated $198,363

– Colecraft Commercial Furnishings $198,363

– and Shawbucks $198,363

Council also will vote under new business on adding $500,000 of American Rescue Plan funds to the Senior Citizen Home Improvement Incentive Program. Mayor Eddie Sundquist had said there had been over $1.8 million in requests for the senior citizen program, which had initially been funded with $500,000 of ARPA funds.

Another item under new business is a resolution to spend $8,000 out of contingency for building roof maintenance at the Fenton History Center.

City Council will hear budget presentations from the Clerk and Treasurer’s Office, Finance, Assessor’s, and Corporation Counsel at a work session scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in the fourth floor Police Training Room.

The voting session will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the second floor Council Chambers. The meetings are open to the public and will be livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.